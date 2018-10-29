It’s the end of the month again which means it’s time to check the latest data on the different Android versions. We always want to know how each sweet platform version is being used. Every dessert served still has a market. Those from Cupcake to Froyo have already dropped out of the race so we only have Gingerbread, Ice Cream Sandwich, Jelly Bean, KitKat, Lollipop, Marshmallow, Nougat, and Oreo. Android 9 Pie isn’t included yet but the Pie may soon be part of a bigger pie by next year.

Still leading is the Android Nougat with 28.2%. Oreo only gets 21.5% of the market followed by Marshmallow with 21.3%. Lollipop is now down with 17.9%. Kitkat still has 7.6% while the older version is below two percent.

Gingerbread still made the distribution list with only 0.2% while the Ice Cream Sandwich has 0.3% share of all Android devices. We’re afraid these two will go anytime soon.

Nougat will also be replaced by Oreo next although we don’t think it’s happening this year. Perhaps in Q1 when most OEMs are expected to have already announced their plans and schedules to roll out Android 9.

Android Distribution tells us how many devices from all over the world run a given Android version. As with screen sizes, normal sized screens captured most of the market.

SOURCE: Android