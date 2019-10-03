Android Auto Wireless has been available for a number of devices but it hasn’t reached Samsung phones. Only Google’s old Nexus and Pixel phones are capable of running the app. Not that there are device requirements but the tech giant hasn’t really made the app available for other units. We just know devices running on at least Android 9.0 can support the wireless version of Android Auto. The latest update will bring this version of Android Auto to a number of Samsung Galaxy smartphones.

Samsung phones now compatible with Android Auto Wireless include the latest Galaxy Note 10 and the Galaxy S10 and S10+. Older models are also supported like the Galaxy Note 8, Note 9, Galaxy S8, S8+, Galaxy S9, and S9+. These smartphones run on Android 9 Pie or later.

Download Android Auto app from the Google Play Store and see for yourself what can be done.

The Android Auto app version installed on each phone must be at least version 4.7. You need a car (of course!) and an Auto head unit. Many head units now support wireless mode. They can be a bit expensive though starting at $500.

The latest compatible units we know are two from JVC: a KW-V950BW ($650) and the KW-M855BW ($500). Here is a list of other wireless-compatible head units:

• KENWOOD: DDX8706S, DDX8906S, DDX9906XR, DMX906S, DMX9706S, DNX996XR

• Pioneer: AVH-W4500NEX, AVIC-W8500NEX

Non-wireless head units are also listed:

• Pioneer: AVH-2500NEX, AVH-2550NEX, AVH-3500NEX, DMH-1500NEX, DMH-C2500NEX, DMH-C2550NEX, DMH-C5500NEX, MVH-AV251BT