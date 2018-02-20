The Android Auto as another platform has been around since 2014 but it has yet to be widely used by most drivers. We don’t have the numbers right now but we know there aren’t many vehicles or devices supported. OEMs, brands, and car makers have been trying but the system has yet to become the drivers’ automatic choice. There are still more rooms for improvement. For one, the idea of a being plugged with a cable every time can be a turn-off especially in this day and age of “wireless” connection. There’s Bluetooth and WiFi connectivity plus 3G, 4G, and LTE so there’s no reason why one needs to plug-in with a cable. It’s a small inconvenience some people don’t want to be bothered with.

Google is said to be adding WiFi support now with the latest Android Auto version. There’s is no confirmation or announcement by the tech giant yet but we’ve got some information as per a recent APK teardown. Changes can be noted on the Link to Google Assistant settings while the ‘Exit’ command has been relocated in the Auto in-phone menu. You will notice a shortcut to the Google Assistant, specifically the settings screen within the Google app.

The ‘Exit app’ option can now be found at the bottom, moving from the top of the drawer. WiFi projection mode has been added in this update but it appears to be not fully working yet.

Download Android Auto from the Google Play Store | APK Mirror

VIA: Android Police