If your car uses the Android Auto built-in infotainment system, chances are, you use it to make phone calls while you’re in the car and on the road. Trying to find the contact that you want to call is pretty easy if you call that person often or if you know the specific name in your contacts that you want to call. But what if you needed to access your whole contacts list? Previously, you were unable to do so but with the latest update, you can now access your entire contacts.

Previously, if you wanted to make a phone call, you will have to use Google Assistant to place the call for you or you can select from a list of favorites, recently placed calls, or recently missed and received calls. If you’re really old school, you can also manually dial the number if you still remember it. But browsing through your entire contacts list to search for the person you need to call was not allowed. Until now, that is.

If you need to access your full contacts list on Android Auto, you will not just have to open the top-left menu when you’re in the dialer interface. You’ll notice that you now have an entry for Contacts and so you’ll be able to browse your entire list. But to ensure that you’re still being safe while driving, you can only do so when your vehicle is stopped. If the car is in motion, which it assumes you’re driving, then you will just be able to browse with a few taps but after that, it will be restricted.

This update has already rolled out to Android Auto users so make sure your car’s system is rocking the latest version. And let us know if you found this new feature helpful.

SOURCE: Google