Whenever an app that you’ve always wanted to have that costs a bit of actual money suddenly becomes temporarily free, you would, of course, want to get on that ASAP. Or if you’re the kind of person that likes to try out new apps just for the sake of it, when a paid app goes on sale or “on free”, then you’d want to know about it. Here is a round-up of some pretty interesting apps that you may want to try out. Developers usually don’t say until when they’ll be free so if you have space on your smartphone, try them out now since time is probably of the essence. For the complete list, click the source link. Here are some of the apps that may be worth your time (and space in your phone).

Aspire UX S8 / Note 8 – Icon Pack (normally $0.99)

If you don’t have plans yet of getting a Samsung Galaxy S8 or a Galaxy Note 8, but you think their icons would look good on your smartphone, then the next best thing would be to get an icon pack for your device. This icon pack is inspired by the icons of these two new devices from Samsung but you will need to have a launcher like Nova or Apex that allows you to apply icon themes. For the widgets, you will need to download and install zooper widget pro. Seems like extra work, but if you want to have those icons on your phone, then it should be worth it.

Tree Village 3D Pro Iwp (normally $1.99)

If you like having pretty wallpapers on your smartphone and you want to change them every so often, there are a lot of live wallpaper apps available out there. The better-looking ones are usually paid, and the Tree Village 3D Pro Iwp is one of them. It is now available for free so if you’re into the whole forest and trees mixed in with fantasy elements, better get it now. You can even choose from night and day scenes as well as different camera angles so your wallpapers will always look different and relatively unique.

Aliensome: 1 2 3 Find It! (normally $0.99)

If you’re into found object games but want to have a little more challenge to it, this game may be for you (especially if you like aliens and space and such). The object of the game is to help the little aliens find the household items that they need. But instead of words, you have to match the shapes and silhouettes on the upper left hand corner of the screen. And you need to finish it before the time runs out. The game goes to different environments and the visuals are very colorful and interesting so you won’t get bored. Probably.

Material Daily Calendar Widget (normally $1.99)

If you like all your apps to have the same look and feel, the introduction of material design has probably made it easier for you. This particular calendar widget (which even has the word material in it) brings you adjustable designs, cute icons for keywords like birthdays, meetings, etc. The colors will also match your wallpaper and if you have nightmode activated. This widget is useful for when you want to know in a glance your schedule for today and tomorrow, as well as showing your next alarm or alert. You also have a quick button to add events, set an alarm, or even open the calendar app itself.

DirectChat Pro (normally $1.98)

If you use a lot of messaging apps and you want to organize all of them in just one place that is easily accessible, then this may be the app for you. It looks like the Facebook Messenger chat head, but applied to 16 different apps, and color-coded and customized according to your preferences. This also means you can chat over the window of the current app you’re using. It also has a Privacy Mode so you can “hide” if you don’t want people to see you’re online, but you’re still able to read and reply to messages. You can also set it up that the chat head will not pop up on specific apps and even block specific users that you don’t want to see pop up. The normal price of the app is actually worth it but since it’s free for a limited time, get it now.

SOURCE: Reddit