Last week, we told you the Xiaomi Mi A1 Android 9 Pie Beta was rolling out. The update is indeed available and we can’t wait to finally download and install the new version. The Pie that will be served offers a number of new features, bug fixes, and enhancements. Major additions include the FM radio, dual 4G LTE support, and most Android Pie features like gesture navigation and the removal of swipe for fingerprint. There are some Android Oreo multi-touch errors that were attempted to be fixed but are unsuccessful though.

It may not be noticeable but capacitive buttons don’t stay dark especially if the gesture navigation is already enabled. For those who always check battery usage, sorry but history is unreliable. It’s a bug but we’re hoping the problems will be solved soon.

The MIUI update to Android 9 Pie also brings Adaptive Battery and brightness. Simpler ways to navigate your mobile device. Android 9.0 also delivers recommended apps and actions now based on your context.

Update size is exactly is 1074.9 MB so make sure you have enough memory. Note this Pie update is only for the Xiaomi Mi A1, not Xiaomi Mi A2. At the moment, the Mi A2 runs on MIUI 9.5 and Android 8.1 Oreo but we’re assuming it will also receive a serving of the Pie.

