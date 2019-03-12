There is no stopping Verizon or Samsung from rolling out updates for the latest Galaxy devices. Verizon has finally brought Visible to Android but limited to Galaxy S9. We’ve only been waiting for the latest Note model to get a slice of Pie and it’s here. The latest software update will deliver the latest security patches, fix for common issues, and device performance optimizations. Make sure your Note 9 has enough battery and is connected to a reliable WiFi or mobile network before getting the update.

The latest OS update is dated today, March 12, 2019. The February 2019 Android Security Patch Level is offered while the official software version is PPR1.180610.011.N960USQU1CSB3.

Android OS 9 Pie offers a new user interface and design. It delivers more artificial intelligence, Adaptive Battery, Adaptive Brightness, App Actions, and Slices among others. The phone can learn how you use the battery so it can remember and adjust to your usage. Changing brightness can be adjusted automatically as well.

Meanwhile, App Actions knows what you what to do. It predicts your next action or task based on history. As for Slices, your favorite apps will be presented on the surface with relevant information. Intuitive Navigation is also ready as you can easily switch between apps now with gestures.

This software update also brings One UI which is a new look and smart way to interact on your Galaxy Note 9. Other special features include intuitive camera interface, beauty enhancements for videos, BYOD (bring your own device), and Wi-Fi Calling.

SOURCE: Verizon