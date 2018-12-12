More Android Pie updates are rolling out. We just told you about the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 One UI (Pie) beta last week and it’s finally here. The Galaxy S9 and S9+ each got a serving of the Pie earlier and we know more devices will also receive the same like the Sony Xperia phones, Xiaomi Mi A1, Xiaomi Mi A2, HTC U11 Life, Motorola One, Motorola One Power, and the Nokia 7.1. We’ve been looking forward to the Note 9 Android 9 Pie update because we’re told it may bring adoptable storage.

The Note 9 Android 9 Pie is still beta but it’s supposed to be ready for most countries where the Note 9 is available and where the beta program is open.

Specifically, this is software version N960FXXU2ZRL6. It is fairly similar to the Galaxy S9’s.

We don’t think there is a big difference but we’re just glad to know Samsung started work on the premium flagships almost the same time. Expect this update to squash a number of bugs including response delays while in calls, YouTube app closing at recents apps screen, Dialer app freezer, and autofill not properly working.

Samsung adds the latest December 2018 security patch level. Check your Samsung Galaxy Note 9’s Settings app, download, and then install the 553.88MB-sized file.

VIA: SAMMOBILE