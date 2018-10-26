Xiaomi’s Poco F1 is the Chinese OEM’s affordable gaming phone that’s been making an impression mainly for its price. It aims to rival the Razer Phone, ASUS ROG Phone, and even the Black Shark. Xiaomi offers speed and powerful performance at such a low price. We believe this phone has potential if we’re talking within the budget category. It boasts almost premium specs and features and will be ready for global launch soon. Like us, you’re probably still wondering how the smartphone is really affordable.

The POCO F1 is also special because it can run custom ROMs and mods. One example is the Pixel Experience.

The Pixel Experience has been updated and is now based on Android 8.1 Oreo. People who have tried the program has been clamoring for another update. This time, it’s ready with Android 9 Pie elements.

One XDA senior member jhenrique09 worked on this official build to make sure Pixel Experience users get a taste of the new Android Pie. This allows Poco phone owners to take advantage and finally use some software features that are initially exclusive to Pixel devices.

The XDA team tried the ROM and discovered most features work. The WiFi hotspot is the only one with some issues but it should receive the necessary fix soon.

VIA: XDA Developers