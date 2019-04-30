Not many people may realize this but the x86 PC has been part of the Android community since 2010. Well, the Android team has been releasing updated OS for the device, porting it to PC. For one, there’s the Android 2.3 Gingerbread for the PC, Android 4.0 Open Source Project, Ethernet and VirtualBox support, Ice Cream Sandwich, native x86 emulator support, updated Chrome OS, 4.4 release candidate, Android Lollipop, Android Marshmallow, Android Nougat, Remix OS, and Android L 64-bit emulator. And this time, there’s something based on Android Pie.

Bliss OS for x86 PCs is now available on the Google Play Store. The version is already based on Android 9 Pie. Bringing Android to PC is not impossible because there is an open source. There is also the possibility of porting to devices that may be unsupported.

Bliss ROMs bring Android Pie to x86 PCs and laptops. Version 11.8 is now downloadable from the Play Store. There have been some delays according to XDA dev electrikjesus who said there were problems with the GsfProxy and GsfLogin. They couldn’t work with the x86 GMS Core standard version at first. The non-x86 version must be used.

The updated version is now compatible with the Play Store so anyone can easily download or update. There may be some issues though like crashing on PC but it should be bearable.

Notable changes include more stable notification actions, updates and fixes for Bluetooth connectivity, power buttons now working on more gadgets, upstream updates from Project Celadon, Android-x86 & PHH-Treble.

You can directly download Bliss ROMs from the official website. It’s available for free but feel free to support the developers by sending in your donation.

Bliss OS developers are saying support will continue for its non-Google FOSS version. Future updates are expected so watch out for the Bliss team’s official announcement in the coming months (and cross your fingers) and years.