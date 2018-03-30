If not Android 8.0, OEMs have started working on Android 8.1. There seems to be a rush among these phone makers in updating to Oreo. We know why. It’s because Android P is about to be revealed and well, it’s really time. Actually, the Developer Preview is already out. Any current device must be upgraded first to Oreo before it can receive Android P. As for the Razer Phone, it’s skipping 8.0 and then straight to 8.1. That is good news before it gets old once Android 9.0 comes. The Razer team recently announced Android 8.1 Oreo will be ready in next month. There is no exact date given but it will be mid to late April.

The Android 8.1 Oreo Developer Preview is now available for the Razer Phone. Feel free to download the image file from HERE so you can successfully manually flash Android Oreo 8.1 on your device.

Please note that installing the factory image will erase all data from the phone. According to Razer, apps and related data will be uninstalled so make sure you have a backup on your Google Account. Expect a number of bugs and issues with this software. It’s not yet the final and public release so some setbacks will be normal.

There is no mention of features and improvements Android 8.1 Oreo will deliver to the Razer Phone but we’re assuming the usual cookie offerings: picture-in-picture, notification dots, adaptive icons, battery level of a Bluetooth device, safer browsing, detection of WebView attempts, disabling of fingerprint reader if there are multiple attempts, and fixes to several audio issues.

Attention Razer Phone owners! We’re making the jump straight to Android 8.1 Oreo and we’re pleased to announce that the update will be coming to you mid to late April 2018. Want in on the milk and cookies early? Download the Developer Preview now. 🥛 https://t.co/4ftaevUT4x pic.twitter.com/SIvzOQQDQo — R Λ Z Ξ R (@Razer) March 29, 2018

