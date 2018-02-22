The Essential Phone may be popular for the wrong reasons but we are not giving up on this device yet. The phone is made more interesting now with the Halo Gray, Ocean Depths, Stellar Gray, and Copper Black as new color options. The phone has been ready for Android 8.1 Beta version but now for all Essential Phone users, or at least those who haven’t seen the file, the Essential Team is making the beta build’s file images available for manual updating.

According to the Essential devs, there is no need to wipe the device if update is done by carefully following the steps provided. This is still the beta version so there may be bugs and issues that will be encountered.

Feel free to download Android 8.1 Oreo Beta for your Essential Phone from HERE. But first, decide on how you would you like to install the Beta Oreo: Over-the-Air (OTA) or by Sideloading. You also need to agree not to decompile, modify, or redistribute the software for security purposes.

As we noted before, the Essential Limited Warranty rights won’t be affected so feel free to download the beta Oreo. You can always revert to the older version if you do not like the mobile experience.

SOURCE: Essential