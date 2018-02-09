It’s taken some time but the day is finally here: Android 8.0 Oreo is finally rolling out to the owners of the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+, starting in Germany. Beta testing ended around two weeks ago but it’s only now that they are finally able to bring the major Android update, first to beta testers as promised and then to regular Nougat users after 24 hours. However, Project Treble, which will supposedly make updating easier, is not included in this rollout.

Google started rolling out firmware version G955XXU1CRAP for the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 owners in Germany, and this also includes the February 2018 security patch, a monthly thing that they have promised to keep devices safe and secure. Also included in this update is a newer version of the Samsung Experience UX, and users should also expect that the device will perform better once it has been upgraded to Oreo.

What users shouldn’t expect though is the inclusion of Project Treble. While devices that have Android 8.0 Oreo out of the box will get it, this version at least of the update will not have this, which will supposedly re-architecture the whole OS framework. There’s a possibility that later on, it will be implemented in future updates, but for now, you will have to be content with just having Oreo on your device.

No news yet when the update will roll out to other countries, but we can probably expect it to slowly make its way across the world. Now as to when other Samsung devices will get Oreo-ed, that is another question.

VIA: SAM Mobile (1) (2)