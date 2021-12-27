While Android 12 is being rolled out on major Android flagship devices (many still a long way from getting the build) and Android 12L to be available shortly – the next major release – Android 13 is already in the rumors. Codenamed Tiramisu, the next year’s Android OS is likely to introduce four major changes from the overhauled Android 12 OS. These may include App Languages, TARE – The Android Resource Economy, Lock Screen Clock Layout, and Runtime Permission for Notifications. The new barrage of Android 13 features is good news for users who’ve already tasted the Android 12 ecosystem, and though some things are missing, it is any day better than the previous generations.

This revelation comes from XDA Developers that gives us a sneak-peak at the hot upcoming features to look forward to. The information though must be taken with a grain of salt, since not all the features being worked under the wraps make it to the first Developer Preview of the OS version.

First up we have the App Languages setting in Android 13 which will allow the user to set different languages for different apps, as opposed to the current schematic that applies one language across the whole operating system. This new inclusion is factually also supported by the Android Police’s recent report which states that Google is working on a feature that permits multilingual language for individual apps. It’ll be accessible via “Languages & input” settings, and appear as App Languages.

The Android Resource Economy feature (TARE) has been in the cloud for some time now and Android 13 will bring the interesting inclusion finally to the Android ecosystem. It basically concentrates on energy management by apps and rewards them with credits based on the battery depletion levels. Google will set limits as to how many apps can schedule via the JobScheduler and AlarmManager based on the real-time battery level.

Another awaited surprise might land on Android 13 in the form of freedom to change lockscreen clock layout which is also speculated to come for the Android 12L. Currently, the lockscreen clock is displayed in a dual layout, and that’ll change to a single line layout if Google goes ahead with this change.

At times the notifications on Android can be utterly irritating and Google could set it right with the Runtime Permission for Notifications with the “POST_NOTIFICATIONS.” This will make the notifications an opt-in feature rather than default and give users more control over how notifications are bombarded on the device.