Nokia announced the first Android developer preview for the Nokia X20 in September. If you had not been part of the testing since you’d been waiting for the stable version of the new OS for your phone; you may be in luck especially if you are in one of the approved countries mentioned in the first wave list. The Android 12 update for Nokia X20 has officially started rolling out and it’s only time before you should receive it for your phone.

We say this because, like most OTA updates, this new Android 12 OS update is also rolling out in phases in about 27 countries around the world. According to the official release, the update will be dispatched in a phased manner, and all users in the approved markets should receive the Android 12 update by December 17.

Austria, Belgium, Croatia, Denmark, Egypt, Estonia, Finland, Germany, Hong Kong, Hungry, Iceland, Iran, Iraq, Jordan, Latvia, Lebanon, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malaysia, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland are the first approved markets to receive the update in coming days. So, if you’re in one of the mentioned regions, you should get the OTA update on or before the 17th.

The OS update measuring 2.18GB will bring to the Nokia X20 all the new features included in the Android 12 operating system. The roll out of the update will also be accompanied by the November security patch.

Going by the provided information on the Nokia phones community, there is no mention of when the other regions should receive the update. We presume, the mid-range phone users, in the other countries, should start getting the OS update real soon considering the current roll out doesn’t meet any unexpected issues.