As promised and expected, more Samsung Galaxy premium phones are getting the Android 12 update. The next devices to get the stable version are the original Galaxy Fold and the Galaxy S10 5G. Just before the year 2021 ended, the Android 12 One UI 4 was released for the Galaxy S10, Galaxy Z Flip, and the Galaxy Tab S7. That was after the 2020 Galaxy flagship phones were said to receive the same. The rollout also restarted for the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip after being discontinued for a while.

Specifically, the firmware version F900FXXU6GUL9 is the UI 4.0 stable update for the Galaxy Fold. It is based on Android 12. It is the same one released for other premium flagship smartphones like the Galaxy S20, Galaxy Note 20, and the Galaxy Z phones.

The original Galaxy Fold is getting Android 12 One UI 4.0. Those in France can now enjoy the build. More markets will get it in the coming days and weeks. It already comes with the latest December 2021 security patch.

Android 12 One UI 4.0 Update

One UI 4.0 update delivers better security, enhanced privacy, and improved UI design. You can try the Material You-inspired Color Palette feature and privacy indicators for mic and camera access. The same features and improvements are also rolling out for the Galaxy S10 5G.

The specific build is G977BXXUBGULB which those in Switzerland may already be receiving. It also brings the official fix for several security and privacy vulnerabilities. Device stability will be noticeably better. The OTA should be available but you can always check manually. Go to Settings> Software update> Download and install.