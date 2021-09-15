Android 12 One UI 4.0 is almost ready for Samsung Galaxy. It is actually live in some key markets. It’s only the beta version but it’s a good start especially for owners of the Galaxy S21 series phones. It’s the custom skin of Samsung for Galaxy phones and tablets. The new Android 12 has yet to be released for majority of the public but Samsung is ready. Some of you may not notice the difference from One UI 3.1 but there are several changes, improvements, and new features.

One UI 4.0 beta update delivers new features and enhancements that can make our lives easier. Sammobile just published a video that showcases more than 60 new features you can enjoy on the new One UI version.

Some of the new features include new camera zoom animations when changing focal lengths. You can also see a quick settings drop down menu for the camera and mic access. These are added options for quicker access.

Another new accessibility feature lets you dim the screen further. Intensity can also now be changed. There is also a new lock screen access for changing the audio output to different devices like headphones and speakers.

You may even see customized controls depending on the music app. The voice recorder direct comes with a new lock screen widget. Some other new features include a calendar widget, automatic always on display, new animation stickers, and wallpapers and icons that are darkened automatically.

Other functions noted include a new writing system powered by Grammarly, pro mode settings with a cleaner look, new light balance option, new driver monitor in digital wellbeing, updated dual clock widget, and a new home screen widget.