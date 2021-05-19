The Android 12 Beta has been revealed at the Google I/O 2021, and the California-based giant claims the OS has the most radical UI redesign ever since Android 5.0 OS. That’s very much evident from what’s on offer in the form of personalization, fluid animations and redesigned system apps. The changes have been done from the ground up with things like refreshing lock screen elements, intuitive widgets, notifications and quick settings, settings app redesign and Material Design they now call Material You.

While in the past only major OEM’s and Google’s own line of Pixel devices (earlier Nexus devices too) had the luxury of experiencing the new versions of Android OS, things are different now. Smartphone makers can now get an early taste of the beta versions of Android’s newest operating systems so developers have a better idea of how to optimize their apps. So, here are the noticeable manufacturers who have opted to give the advanced users an early taste of Android 12.

Vivo Android 12 Beta for Developers

Just as Google I/O 2021 revealed the beta version of the upcoming OS, Vivo also announced the availability of the OS for the developers. The first device to get access to the beta operating environment will be the iQOO 7 Legend performance flagship.

Developers can delve into the intricacies of the Android 12 ecosystem on the phone to design their apps for a seamless user experience. Thanks to Vivo’s efforts to participate in the research and development of Android 12 Beta, developers will get an early taste of the OS.

OnePlus Developer Preview Program

OnePlus has announced its Developer Preview Program for the latest flagship OnePlus 9 series. There is no doubting, OnePlus devices are one of the best when it comes to the Android experience, and developers or advanced users owning OnePlus 9 or OnePlus 9 Pro can test the Android 12 Beta right away.

Like all times, the ROM should only be flashed if the device is not your daily driver, as some functions like video call, fingerprint and face unlock won’t work. Some stability issues will also be there, and already some users have reported that their devices have been bricked. This could be due to non-compliance with the instructions.

OPPO Android Beta 1

OPPO is another OEM giving the opportunity for its advanced users to experience the Android 12 OS via the Beta 1 program. They are one of the early manufacturers to bring the Android 12 Developer Preview Program for the Find X3 Pro.

The Chinese manufacturer is working hard to make the ColorOS skin intuitive and personalized for users – for the upcoming Android OS. Developers can test out the Android 12 ecosystem on their latest Find X3 Pro right away.

Nokia Android 12 Developer Preview

Another OEM that’ll soon get the Android 12 Beta ready for their flagship device is Nokia. They’ll bring the Android 12 developer preview for the Nokia X20 phone from the second half of 2021. The program will give developers a chance to ready their apps for the final launch of the Android OS later this year.

Developers who enroll in the program will have the opportunity to collaborate, share ideas or tips with the community and the HMD’s in-house developer team via the community forum. To enroll all you have to do is register for the MyPhoneApp on the Nokia device.

Zenfone 8 Android 12 Beta

Asus has collaborated with Google to create the Android 12 Beta program for the Zenfone 8 to ready the developers’ community for the grand public release of the OS. The advanced users can try out the beta build to test apps and share feedback with the community.

The program is among the few early adopters and available right away for users who have previous knowledge of installing beta versions of OS. Again, this should only be installed if you know what you are doing by carefully following the instructions.