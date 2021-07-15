In a few months from today, Google will be releasing the public version of Android 12. We have seen several previews but we believe more changes will still be introduced in the coming days. Just a little over a month ago, the Android 12 Beta 2 update started rolling out to eligible devices. It was mentioned the ripple effect could be improved in next beta releases. The new version is also making setting up Google Home devices seamless and quicker. Users will even be able to play games even before they are downloaded.

Expect new features and enhancements will be introduced. Some of those we have tried and seen may even not make it to the final release but we know the Android team will deliberate carefully on the final features and APIs.

Android 12 Beta 3 and final APIs are ready. They are closer to the final form as described. Google is bringing a new UI that adapts to the users, new innovative features, and better security and privacy benefits. With the help of OEMs and developers, the final Android 12 version will be ready soon.

Android 12 Beta 3

The latest release is the third beta. This version includes updates such as enhanced auto-rotate, privacy indicator APId, and scrolling screenshots. The official SDK and Android 12 APIs are also part of this build If you’re a developer, you can already test and update your app ahead of Platform Stability.

If you have a Pixel phone, you can get the update over-the-air from HERE. Get more related information HERE for other devices.

Beta 3 offers better user experience, performance, and functionality. It adds Scrolling screenshots so you can easily capture and share scrolling content. You can do it with the “Capture more” button you will see on the screen.

On-device search is possible with AppSearch. What it does it index structured data within a device and then search over it when needed. You can take advantage of either a local index or a central index.

The auto-rotate feature has been enhanced with face detection. New permission for those CDM-paired apps starting foreground services have also been introduced. Game Mode APIs are added so a game can react to the players’ performance profile. The API can set performance mode for peak frame rates or better battery life while on commute.

Beta 3 adds a new privacy indicator APIs to WindowInsets. This allows devs to get the maximum bounds of indicators and relative placement on the screen. Enterprise users and administrators can set any restrictions needed on fully managed phones. New toggles have been added to make things easier.