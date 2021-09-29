Android 12 is coming to a number of the most recent phones out in the market. Updates are expected to be released in the coming months until Android 13 is introduced. The upcoming version is Android 12.1 which is mainly for foldable phones. XDA has had an early hands-on preview and has generously shared details of what the public can expect. So once the Android 12 is released, we can then start anticipating for Android 12.1.

The follow-up version, Android 12.1, may include new APIs. Google usually adds new features and APIs to any new build. The new additions will be for foldable phones.

There is no official Pixel Fold phone yet but the tech giant could release one with a new OS as per our source. It could be Android 13 but some previews from Android 12.1. This is still under active development so the changes and features are not yet final.

Android 12.1 new features include a new Taskbar, new split-screen and recent apps UI, and a new dual pane notifications panel, Settings, and lockscreen. You may also see a new wallpaper. With the update, you can soon open notification in a split-screen window, use open-source dynamic colors, or see a new boot animation. You can also soon press and hold duration for power button.

The dual pane layout may be found in the default launcher app and notifications panel. This improvement may benefit devices that have larger displays. Usually, these are the foldable phones that open to a bigger screen real estate.

The new taskbar feature has been refined. It can be used to switch between apps more quickly and smoothly. There is also “notification to window” which is a new feature for Android 12.1. It allows you to launch app activity in a split-screen window with a simple long-press of a notification.