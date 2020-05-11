After the arrival of the Sony WF-SP800N sport headphones, Sony Xperia L4, Xperia L7, and the Sony Xperia 10 II were introduced, Sony is making yet another important announcement. The Sony Xperia 10 and Xperia 10 Plus are finally getting an Android 10 update. The official release is for the mid-range devices that were made public during last year’s Mobile World Congress. It’s something we’ve been expecting ever since the Xperia XZ2 and Xperia XZ3 got the Android 10 upgrade back in February. Unfortunately, though, that one has been paused for a while due to some bugs.

From Android 9, the Xperia 10 and 10 Plus are moving to Android 10. We can expect most Android 10 features and enhancements will also be applied to the two Xperia devices. Sony has the Open Devices Program that included both phones for an update.

The two phones earlier received LineageOS 17.1 support and official TWRP. Now, the pair is ready for Android 10. There is no big announcement by Sony but the stable Android 10 is available as per some devs. The 53.1.A.2.2 software version is ready with the Android Security Patch Level for March 2020, at least, for Sony phones in Russia and some countries in Europe.

The Android 10 update is said to include most Android 10 features like smart replies, gesture navigation, and a system-wide dark mode to reduce eye strain. If we are to look at the Android 10 for the Xperia XZ2 and Xperia XZ3, then the Xperia 10 and Xperia 10 Plus can also be updated with Google Maps’ incognito mode, enhanced location and privacy tools plus Focus Mode (beta). The latter may help in blocking off some apps but only during a specific period of time.

Some other possible changes include Project Mainline, edge to edge gestures, parental controls, and Live Caption. Check if the Android 10 update is ready on your Xperia 10 or Xperia 10 Plus. See Settings> Software Update section.