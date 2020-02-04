Android 10 updates are slowly rolling out to different mobile devices. We now have a long list of phones that have received the major OS update or about to get one. Most of them are official releases but there are unofficial ones like the old Samsung Galaxy S2. The 2011 2nd-gen Galaxy flagship phone from the South Korean tech giant received the Android 10 update recently, proving to the public it can be done. Aside from the Galaxy S II, another Galaxy flagship is ready for Android 10.

Not that there is a need or rush for old smartphones to get the latest Android OS version but some developers simply tried doing it. As it turned out, it is possible. We already saw the Galaxy S2 getting it so we’re no longer surprised with the Galaxy Note 3 receiving the same. And if this is the case, it means other Galaxy S models may also get Android 10.

Most Android phones only get at least three years of Android updates. For one, the older Galaxy S8 only got Android 8.0 Oreo and Android 9 Pie from the original Android 7.0 Nougat.

This update was made possible by LineageOS 17.1 which is based on Android 10. Anything is possible with custom ROM as long as you have these genius hackers. We trust the XDA Developers for their work. Before the Samsung Galaxy S II and the Galaxy Note 3, there is the HTC HD2 getting most Android OS support available—unofficially.

Using the Android 10 LineageOS 17.1 is not really recommended for other phones. We don’t even recommend you load it if you don’t understand coding. If you want to try, follow the instructions provided HERE.