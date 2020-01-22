If you own an LG G8 and your expectation as to when you will get Android 10 was low, well, you now have a New Year surprise. Apparently, those on the Verizon network are getting the major update even if your OEM was previously bad at updating their devices. LG G8 owners are now receiving the Android 10 update. They are now the second U.S. carrier to have an update on the G8 after Sprint also updated it for their customers.

One of the previous flagships from LG, the LG G7, got their Android Pie update in June of 2019. That was a pretty long time to get the then-latest update and so getting the Android 10 for the LG G8 is beyond anyone’s expectation. Aside from Android 10, they’re also rolling out the December 2019 security patch with this update. There are also a lot of features that come with this update so it might feel like you’re getting a new device.

Droid Life lists down some of these features. You get pop-up windows since apps can be scaled to different sizes already. The much-awaited Night Mode also now comes to the LG app screens. You can also now navigate your phones with gestures and if you’re using the phone with one hand, you can just use the lower screen by swiping in from the left or right edge of the screen.

When it comes to the camera, you get a separate photo and video mode in the auto mode. When in the video mode, you’ll see a preview of the scene before you start recording. The switch camera button has been moved to the bottom so you can easily reach it with one thumb. You get the Steady Cam option in the video mode as well. Messaging also gets some minor changes and settings get some improvements.

The update has started arriving in version G820UM20a for the LG G8 on the Verizon network. Hopefully, this means future LG Android updates will also arrive earlier than expected.