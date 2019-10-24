When Google was still testing out its Android Q, some users spotted a built-in capability within the system that would let users create condition-based macros. They didn’t exactly announce such a feature but apparently, now that Android 10 has started rolling out to some users, people are seeing a new thing called “Rules” in their Settings > System. How it works is similar Google Assistant Routines and you can set up your own, well, rules for it provided the system supports it.

A German Pixel 2 XL user posted on a reddit thread that he now has Rules on the System section of his phone. The functionality seems to still be similar to the early version that was being tested out. For example, when you connect to a certain Wi-Fi network or when you arrive at a pre-determined location, there are four options or actions that can be triggered, namely:

* Do Not Disturb becomes activated

* Phone is set to silent

* Phone is set to vibrate

* Phone is set to ring

Your phone should also suggest Rules to you based on actions or a combination of actions that you keep repeating. But don’t expect complicated actions though as for now, it’s still pretty simple and mostly it’s connected to Digital Wellbeing features. When an action has been triggered, you’ll also see a system notification just so you won’t be surprised that there’s something happening with your device.

At first, only a few users were seeing the Rules on their Android 10 device but eventually, there were reports of more users seeing it, including those original Pixels and up to Pixel 3a. Probably the common denominator is that they’re running a certain version of Settings Suggestions (1.1.0.269969812.sr) which started rolling out the past couple of days.

If you’re on Android 10 and you’re still not seeing it, you should wait until it finally arrives or when Google makes an official announcement soon. For now, you’ll have to make do with Google Assistant Routines.