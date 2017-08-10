You think your VPN is safe? Sorry to say but not all VPNs are created equal and really safe. What is supposed to be private and secure isn’t always reliable. If you happen to use the Hotspot Shield VPN app by AnchorFree, you may have been a victim of deceptive and unfair trade practices according to the Center for Democracy & Technology (CDT) in the United States. This digital rights advocacy group is presently urging federal trade authorities to check on the company.

A formal complaint was filed with the FTC saying the software has been gathering data and sharing private information as allowed by the privacy policy. The app is described to protect users from online tracking but allegedly, it is sending out data to other parties. Director of CDT’s Privacy & Data Project Michelle De Mooy said, “They are sharing sensitive information with third party advertisers and exposing users’ data to leaks or outside attacks.”

This one is a serious claim and CDT is firm in saying that AnchorFree is taking advantage of the situation by monetizing web history. Interestingly, that is what the app is supposed to prevent. We don’t know exactly the situation but CDT is gathering data and other related private information. It is also believed to be “found to be actively injecting JavaScript codes using iFrames for advertising and tracking purposes” as written in the complaint.

AnchorFree hasn’t made any formal explanation or solution on the issue but we’re hoping to hear from the team behind the Hotspot Shield VPN app soon.

VIA: The Register