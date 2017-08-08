How many charging cables have you owned so far? We’re guessing more than ten because that’s our present count. We’ve tried the Fuse Chicken TITAN Cable before but we’re looking for more similar choices. Perhaps this new Kickstarter project will do as the ANCHOR CABLE is described as the “last cable you will ever need”. It is the first stainless steel magnetic charging cable in the world that can be used in different devices. It’s USB type-C and the team behind it is confident that the product will last a long time as evidenced by the lifetime warranty.





You can use the Anchor Cable on either iOS or Android device as made possible by the Neodymium magnet. Just simply attach the end you need to use and you’re good to go and enjoy fast charging. The magnet is strong that it can carry the weight of your smartphone or tablet. Of course, we still won’t use the cable for the sole purpose of linking or carrying a mobile device but you know it can be safely attached to the cable or charger all the time.

Anchor Labs is raising only £10,000 as a fund goal but with still three days to go, over £163,000 has been raised, thanks to 3,597 backers. You can still send your donation for as little as £5 if you want to receive a magnetic tip. If you want the cable, send at least £27 to get a 4 ft. Anchor Cable plus connectors.

SOURCE: Kickstarter