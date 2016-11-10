Google Wallet used to support American Express but we’re not sure why Android Pay has not integrated it yet. Samsung Pay launched in Australia with an Amex partnership so we’re curious as to why Android Pay doesn’t support it. We’re waiting for an official announcement but we just learned that American Express has introduced its very own AMEX Pay for Android. The app is now ready to download and be used with NFC payments.

There’s no AMEX support yet for Android Pay but you can try AMEX Pay on your Android device if you live in the UK. AMEX is usually supported in most countries but Google seems to have forgotten to integrate it with Android Pay.

AMEX Pay is actually a standalone app that doesn’t need Android Pay or even Apple Pay. You only need your AMEX account and of course an Android phone with NFC capabilities for it to work and you can start with your cashless shopping while in the UK.

AMEX Pay app is ready for most Android mobile users who prefer AMEX over other cards. Simply put, it’s a standalone app for loyal and new AMEX users who want to go cashless shopping anytime, anywhere. As long as NFC connectivity is available, you can quickly pay and use AMEX Pay on supported payment terminals.

VIA: Reddit