You may be focused on the bad reviews and issues of the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL but no, the phones are not that bad. There are still numerous good things about the next-gen Pixel devices. For one, there’s the ‘Now Playing’ feature that tells you what song is currently playing. It’s possible with machine learning plus an offline database. The idea is your phone will “listen” to the song so it can identify the title. The tech combines hardware and software to help the user know what’s currently playing.

Once identified, the phone will provide user the information. The details will be shown on a notification or on the always-on screen or lock screen. To understand how it really works, we suggest you try it on your own. That or you can try the new ‘Ambient Lock Screen Music’ app that was developed to display the artist of the song playing.

Instead of seeing the usual Now Playing text, you will see the song or the artist. The app is only ready for the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL. Availability is limited because it needs the SystemUIGoogle app which is found in the Pixel 2 series. The app can be downloaded now but remember you have to enable root access first.

Watch a demo below:

Download Ambient Lock Screen Music from XDA Labs

VIA: XDA