A lot of people still haven’t gotten the hang of it, but having voice-activated digital assistants is really pretty useful, especially for those who are either too busy or too forgetful or both. Amazon’s very own Alexa, found in Echo devices and in some smartphones already, is one of those and the latest update to its software is a small but pretty important feature. You can now ask it to remind you of specific tasks and also tell you the reason why you set a certain alarm.

While you could already ask Alexa to set an alarm for you, previously you will have to guess what that was for (which may defeat the purpose for the forgetful ones). Now you can set named timers that will also tell you why you set the alarm in the first place. For example, if you say “Alexa, remind me to call my mother at 3PM”. When the alarm goes off at that time, it will tell you what you actually wanted to do.

As for reminders, you can say something like, “Alexa, remind me to pay my carrier bill on Thursday, 3PM” and on that set date and time, it will tell you what you need to do. It’s actually a small tweak to its skills, but also a reminder that you can do so much with a virtual assistant. You can set quick reminders without having to write down anything or even pick up your smartphone.

According to a market research study, only 9% of those surveyed actually use virtual assistants like Alexa, Bixby, Google Assistant, Siri, etc. But OEMs and brands are still banking on it and other AI-triggered services as the market hopefully continues to mature.

VIA: SlashGear