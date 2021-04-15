Amazon is expanding its truly wireless earbuds line with the second generation Echo Buds. And while it has all the main features of the original Echo Buds, there are of course improvements this time around, including a new design, better Active Noise Cancellation, and Alexa support, and more charging options. The earbuds are available for pre-order but will be officially released by May 13. As a bonus for those who will buy the new earbuds, they’ll get six months of Amazon Music Unlimited and Audible Plus.

The original Echo Buds had Active Noise Cancellation and of course, built-in Alexa support but with the new version, they are still there and come with improvements. The ANC can cancel “twice as much noise” as it uses both inward and outward-facing microphones. It is able to estimate the noise levels around you and also the sound pressure in your eardrums to set the ANC levels. Simply press and hold on either earbuds and say “Alexa, turn on noise cancellation” to activate.

You can also choose to enable Passthrough Mode for when you need to still hear outside noise even as you’re listening to music, podcasts, or audiobooks. Just say “Alexa, turn on Passthrough” or manage it through the app if you need to adjust the passthrough levels. The new Echo Buds are also IPX-4 rated so it has a bit of resistance to water. And of course, Alexa support is pretty great as you can do things like set reminders, create a shopping list, make appointments, and even plan a commute using public transit.

Design-wise the 2nd generation Echo Buds are 20% lighter than its predecessor and the tips have been shortened to make it more comfortable. It also has built-in vents that can reduce ear pressure when you’re wearing the earbuds. Onboard mics have also been upgraded so your call quality and Alexa’s understanding of your commands or queries are improved as well. Battery life is still around 5 hours with ANC but you also get a charging case that can be wirelessly charged or through USB-C.

The new Amazon Echo Buds are available for pre-order now and it costs $99.99. You can also upgrade to the wireless charging case and it costs $119.99. But take note that these are just introductory prices. When they officially launch on May 13, the prices would be $119.99 and $139.99 respectively. It will be available in Black and Glacier White colors.