If you think the Amazon vs Google battle has finally quieted down, this latest news tells us it’s probably just beginning. Amazon informed Next executives that they will not be selling any of the new recently announced products from the company which includes the latest Nest thermostat and the Nest Secure home security system. Because of that, Nest has decided to stop selling all of its products on the online retail giant as soon as inventory is sold out.

If you’re wondering what Nest has to do with the Amazon vs Google war, it was of course acquired by the latter some time ago. And since the two giants aren’t on good terms lately, it seems that they are “collateral damage” in this endless cycle of push and pull between the two companies. The decision from Amazon’s retail team was reportedly relayed through a conference call late last year and they were informed that the decision came from the top (and we assume it’s CEO Jeff Bezos they were pertaining to).

After that probably awkward conference call, Nest decided to just stop selling their products on Amazon because they want their whole portfolio of products available or nothing at all, according to a person familiar with the company’s strategy. And Amazon is also probably looking at creating products that may rival that of Nest, as they have recently acquired Ring, a maker of home security devices. So things will probably get more awkward later on, as they will be competing in smart devices and computing platforms as well.

Technically, you still might find Nest products through third-party sellers in the Marketplace program. But officially, Nest will probably be gone from Amazon in a few months’ time. No news right now if Amazon will also restrict Nest products from the Marketplace.

