The past few years we’ve seen several devices released that bring together the power of digital and analog. Reminders and to-do lists are more often than not done in either productivity apps or actual notebooks or sticky notes. What if you could do both? Amazon has announced pre-orders for a new device called Smart Sticky Note Printer and the name already speaks as to what it does. It’s an Alexa-powered device that prints out the reminders and lists that you want to stick on your mirror, ref, or wherever you want.

The Smart Sticky Note Printer actually came out of Amazon’s Day 1 Edition concepts. an incubation type of division within the company where products are only manufactured if they have a sufficient number of pre-orders. Now that apparently a lot of people want to have this printer , they will be officially coming to the market but only for those who have already pre-ordered. It is basically a compact thermal printer that prints your reminder, grocery list, to-do list.

The printer is wirelessly linked to an Echo device that should be not more than 30 feet away. You can just say something like, “Alexa, print a note, ‘Buy milk tomorrow’ ” and it will do so. If you have an entire shopping list, you can dictate it to Alexa and print it straight from your new toy. The printer has sticky-backed thermal paper and it cuts off after the note just like what you see on receipts.

Why would you need printed sticky notes anyway? Some people prefer to have an actual sticky note aside from a digital one so they can stick it on a notebook, the mirror, or wherever it will be easy to see and therefore fulfill its purpose of reminding you what you need to do. There’s even a puzzle you can print in case you’re bored and you need to do something on a small piece of paper.

As mentioned earlier, the Smart Sticky Note Printer will only be available for those who pre-ordered it at a price of $115. Shipping is expected sometime between July and September.