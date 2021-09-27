Fans of Amazon smart devices may be happy to know the top e-commerce site is working on new products. A couple of weeks ago, Amazon joined the smart TV market with its own Omni and 4-Series line. We also remember the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max offering 40% more power. When it comes to the Echo line, the company has yet to introduce a new model. It may be a new Echo that is large in size like a screen or a TV. Rumor has it a TV sound bar may also be in the works plus a new wearable gear and an advanced car technology.

The Echo and Alexa voice assistant completes a system that has been successful over the years. Tomorrow, September 28, Amazon is set to launch new products and services. The main product could be an ‘Echo for Walls’. We don’t think it is the final product name though.

This large Echo may come with a 15-inch screen. It will be controlled by Alexa. Codenamed Hoya, this device may be put on the table or be mounted on the wall. It may be used to control other smart devices as maybe a central smart-home control panel.

This upcoming Echo could arrive with a lot of new fun features and functions including a window to check on the statues of inbound Amazon packages. The usual information will also be shown like calendar, weather, photos, schedule, appointments, timers, etc.

This Echo device may be used in the kitchen to use while cooking. We can also be introduced to a home robot or something related. Amazon already has the Ring line and it could expand further with a new addition.