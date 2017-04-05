Back in November last year, Amazon was ordered to refund parents of kids with accidental in-app purchases. That sounded like a win for parents but over four months later, there is still no concrete action by the e-commerce site. The company is expected to refund up to $70 million of in-app purchases as the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and Amazon’s legal battle is ending. The case is now over after several appeals by Amazon to a federal court ended. Amazon was found to be liable for such unauthorized in-app purchases not only for one year but the past five years.

Amazon was said to have set insufficient safeguards that allowed the children to continually buy items inside apps. Customers weren’t asked and so bills piled and added up. Amazon was told to refund but releasing the money isn’t the exactly easy. Amount reached up to $70 million so that’s a lot of money. We have no idea when it will begin but the FTC said it will start soon.

Amazon didn’t release any formal statement or explanation yet but if you’re one of the victims, you may expect refund for those unathorized purchases made by your kids. All those covering November 2011 up until May 2016 will be included.

This has been a long battle between FTC and Amazon. The former filed the complaint in 2014 and it’s been almost three years. We’re just glad a concrete solution is about to be released.

