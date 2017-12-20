Amazon Music has been around for some time but unfortunately, the e-commerce giant may make some important changes to the service soon. No, the company isn’t discontinuing Amazon Music Unlimited and Amazon Music. What’s ending is the feature that allows you to upload and save your own music to the servers. Simply put, you can no longer subscribe to and upload your personal libraries after January 15, 2018.

You can still use the Music storage subscription service if you sign up before the said date. Amazon didn’t make a big fuss over this news but members were shown a notification that says free and premium plans on Amazon Music Storage Subscriptions will end.

The music storage option is definitely ending. If you plan on uploading songs on your Amazon storage, you can still do so as long as you are subscribed to the service. However, new sign-ups after January will no longer be allowed.

Customers who already paid for storage can play their uploaded music only until January 2019. You can still download the songs until the given date. To review, the Amazon Music storage can be availed for free where you can save up to 250 songs only. The Paid plan can store up to a maximum of 250,000 songs. We don’t know if you can reach that number but that’s worth the premium. Uploading music is no longer possible as of December 18.

VIA: SlashGear