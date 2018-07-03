Tomorrow’s special holiday in the United States may not be the reason for the Amazon Prime Day but it has long been a tradition most shoppers look forward to each year. During this sale season, there are about a million deals being offered not just in America but also in other regions around the globe. This is exclusive to Prime members but of course, anyone can take advantage of the offers and discounts. Some of the biggest deals are focused on Alexa-powered devices. If you’re planning to get a Fire tablet, Fire TV, or an Echo, you may want to check out Amazon.

First of, the Echo Show is available now with a $100 discount but more will be on sale beginning the 16th of July at 12PM PT/3PM ET. From the 30-hour duration in 2017, time will be extended up to 36 hours–up to the 17th of July.

You may want to wait for the great deals at the US Whole Foods Market stores if you’re not into shopping for gadgets and other stuff. Apart from the US, Amazon Prime members from this countries can take advantage of the deals: Austria, Belgium, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Japan, Mexico, Spain, and the US. More countries are also participating from Australia to Luxembourg, Netherlands, and Singapore.

Shopping deals on different categories will be available on Amazon Prime Day: appliances, back-to-school supplies, fashion, furniture, grocery, kitchen, smart home, and TVs. There will be so many great offers you may be overwhelmed.

Check out the Amazon Prime Deals

SOURCE: Amazon (1),(2)