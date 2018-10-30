October is almost done and this means the month of holiday deals is about to begin. Thanksgiving is upon us too so there’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday plus the upcoming Christmas shopping season. Amazon wants to celebrate this early by announcing the latest discount offerings for three of the most popular Fire tablets: the Amazon Fire 7 Tablet with Alexa, Fire HD 8 Tablet, and the Fire HD 10 Tablet with Alexa Hands-Free. These tablets will be offered with at least $10 off-price.

The Amazon Fire 7 Tablet with Alexa that comes with a 7-inch screen and 8GB storage is now only $39.99 down from $49.99 ($10 discount). The 16GB variant is now $59.99 (from $69.99).

Amazon’s all-new Fire HD 8 Tablet, also with Alexa, comes equipped with an 8-inch HD display with 16GB onboard storage. The $79.99 price has been slashed to $59.99 ($20.00).

The biggest discount is applied to the Fire HD 10 Tablet. The $149.99 list price gets a $30 price cut so it’s now $119.99. It’s the bigger tablet with a 10.1-inch 1080p Full HD screen and 32GB storage.

All three Fire tablets with Alexa are designed for entertainment and mobility. Alexa makes it easier for consumers to voice out commands, search, and stream media content. Alexa always listens to you and your surroundings and is ready to answer your queries and do whatever task you want it to do.

SOURCE: Amazon (1),(2),(3)