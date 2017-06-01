If for some reason, an unauthorized person like a child or a friend (or maybe now ex-friend) had no business making in-app purchases on your smartphone or tablet but still did so, you will now be able to claim a refund for them. That is, if what they were using was an app you downloaded or bought from the Amazon App store. The online retail giant has finally started issuing the refunds a month after ending their litigation case with the FTC over this issue.

The charges should have been incurred from November 2011 to May 2016 and those who are eligible should have already received an email from Amazon. But if you haven’t but you believe you should be refunded as well, you can click here. You can also log in to your account and get information on requesting a refund under the Important Messages in the Message Center.

The good thing about it is that the whole refunding thing can be done online and there’s no need to call customer support (always a fun treat) to get your money back, no matter how big or small it is. And you have a year or so to request the refund as the deadline is May 28, 2018. But in case you still need to talk to an actual customer service person, you can call Amazon at 866-216-1072.

This is part of the FTC’s ongoing campaign to promote competition, as well as to protect and educate customers. So heed the warning apps and services give you to protect your account and device from making unauthorized in-app purchases to avoid this whole refund process.

SOURCE: FTC