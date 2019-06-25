If you’re planning to buy stuff on Amazon, you might want to hold on to those purchases for a few more weeks. For the first time in its 5 year history, the online retail giant will be making its annual Prime Day celebration last not just for 24 or 36 hours but for two whole days. This year, online shoppers who are Amazon Prime subscribers will be able to avail of all the deals they will be offering from July 15-16, 2019.

If you’re just new to this online retail world, Amazon started Prime Day back in 2015 as a way to celebrate their 20th birthday with those who signed up as Amazon Prime subscribers, that club that pays a monthly fee to get some exclusive deals from Amazon. During the then-24 hour Prime Day, a lot of Amazon products and products sold on Amazon offer low-priced deals that only Prime subscribers are able to avail.

Aside from the fact that it’s the first time they’re doing a two-day deal this year, they have also added another country to the roster – the United Arab Emirates. This means that a total of 18 countries can now participate in this massive online sale. In case you didn’t know, those other countries are the U.S., U.K., Spain, Singapore, Netherlands, Mexico, Luxembourg, Japan, Italy, India, Germany, France, China, Canada, Belgium, Austria, Australia.

As to what kind of Prime Day exclusives to expect, the ones they have announced so far include a $179.99 43-inch Toshiba HD Fire TV edition, 40% off the Key for Garage myQ Smart Garage Hub which comes down to just $99.98, discounts on the Jabra Elite85h wireless headphones and the iOttie Easy One Touch Connect smartphone mount. Expect a lot more things to be added to this list including discounts on Amazon’s own products like Kindles, Echo speakers, Fire TV devices, etc.

For the first time as well they will have a dedicated page of Prime Day deals for innovators, artisans, and entrepreneurs in the US. Just visit the Prime Day portal every once in a while to see what deals await you come July 15-16.