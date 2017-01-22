If you have certain products that you order regularly and buy from Amazon, then the introduction of the one-click order physical button that they started selling may have been pretty handy. But if you didn’t want to spend money on that, the online retail giant has finally given you a tool where you don’t need to spend extra just to have the convenience of ordering easily. They have recently introduced the virtual Dash buttons on the amazon.com homepage and the mobile app.

Basically, the virtual version does the same thing as the actual Dash buttons and that is to give you a one-click way of ordering products from brands like Glad, Clean and Clear, Clorox, etc. Of course you have to set up the payment source, your delivery address, and all the information that is needed to enable the purchase and delivery. Aside from the already existing buttons, they are even automatically creating new buttons for products you recently ordered or you order often.

Prime members can actually create the virtual Dash buttons for millions of products on Amazon that are available for Prime delivery. In fact, all products that are eligible for this will have an “Add to your Dash buttons” option on the product page itself. This option will actually cut out the time between “need” or “want” and “buy”, which of course is what an online retail store would want.

The virtual Dash buttons are free to use on the Amazon homepage as well as the mobile app. If you still want a physical one, you can purchase the buttons at $4.99 each. If you purchase the button, you will get a $4.99 credit after you make your first purchase using the device.

VIA: REcode