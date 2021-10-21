If you’re an Amazon Music Unlimited subscriber, you will now be able to stream spatial audio on your mobile device using just a pair of headphones. The format was introduced a couple of years ago but was only available for limited devices. They are now expanding the list of devices that can support it and that includes Android and iOS apps as well as those that use Alexa Cast but only on selected devices. Subscribers will also now have access to HD and Ultra HD music at no extra cost.

Spatial audio brings an “immersive, multidimensional audio experience” to the listener, bringing them inside the music or making them feel like the music is surrounding them. When introduced back in 2019, it was only available on select devices. Now all Amazon Music Unlimited subscribers will be able to listen to the spatial audio that the platform supports: Sony’s Reality Audio and Dolby Atmos.

The format will work on any Android or iOS device and all you need is a pair of headphones. There are no other special equipment or additional fees needed. You will also be able to stream spatial audio using Alexa Cast on selected devices. This includes Echo Studio, Sony’s SRS-RA5000 or SRS-RA3000 wireless speakers, and home theater systems such as HT-A9, HT-A7000, or HT-A5000. Later this year, the Sonos Arc and Beam (Gen 2) soundbars will also be able to stream spatial audio from Amazon Music.

Subscribers will also be able to listen to not just spatial audio but also HD and Ultra HD music at no additional cost or upgrade to a new tier. Some of the artists that have high-quality streaming audio include Coldplay, Alicia Keys, Lil Nas X, Pink Floyd, P!NK, etc. There are more than 75 million lossless, HD songs in their library with more than 7 million in Ultra HD. For audiophiles, these things matter as audio quality on most music streaming services now leave a lot to be desired.

An Amazon Music Unlimited plan costs $7.99/month for Prime members and $9.99/month for regular Amazon customers. Those on a Family Plan at $14.99/month will be able to stream Music Unlimited on up to six devices.