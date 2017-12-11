If you’re still on the fence about which music streaming service to subscribe to (or if you’re thinking about switching) and if you live somewhere in Europe and South America, another player has dropped into your lap, or rather your fingers. Amazon announced that its Music Unlimited service, and consequently its Echo smart speaker, has now expanded to 28 more countries. Not only will they be able to have access to the “40 million songs and thousands of playlists” in their database, but they can now also ship the Echo smart speakers to their countries.

While Amazon Music Unlimited is a bit late to the game, having launched just last October 2016, they are now making up for lost time by expanding to these 28 countries, which includes Belgium, Colombia, Greece, the Netherlands, Uruguay, and a lot of other countries in Europe and the Americas. Subscribers in those countries, along with the initial ones in the US, UK, Germany, Austria, and Japan among others, will now be able to ask Alexa to play a specific song, artist, genre, or even a playlist.

They will also be able to access specially curated playlists by Amazon Music “experts” including “The Twenty”, a constantly updated list of the 20 hottest songs globally, and “Introducing” which will obviously introduce you to new music. The Amazon Music app has three main sections: Home, with the latest releases, top hits, trending artists; Recommended, which uses Amazon’s technology to recommend music you’ll probably like; and My Music where all your saved playlists and downloaded music for offline playback can be found.

All territories will have three plan options: Echo Plan which allows you to listen through just one Echo device and with full access to Amazon Music Unlimited; Individual Plan which lets you stream up to 10 devices at a time; and Family Plan where up to 6 members can share a subscription. Prices for the plans and the Echo devices vary per country.

SOURCE: Amazon