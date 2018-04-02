If you’ve been using Amazon Music’s storage service to upload and save your mp3s, well, your happy days are almost over. Amazon has announced that by the end of this month, the uploaded songs will already be removed from their storage. The good news though is that you can still keep it in the cloud by tapping on one button and it will be saved on the cloud (but you may only have until January 2019 to stream from there).

If you received an email from Amazon, that means that you’ve uploaded one or more songs into the Music Storage service. If you haven’t heard of it yet, it’s where you can upload up to 250 songs into your personal cloud library. Previously, in December 2017, they announced users won’t be able to upload mp3s anymore and that by January 2019, you won’t be able to download or stream the tracks that you’ve uploaded. The latest announcement now is that by April 30, 2018, they will be removing the songs that have been uploaded on the Music Storage.

If you still want to be able to listen to the music though, you have the option of tapping on the “Keep my songs” button when you go to the Music Settings. This means your music will be in the cloud where you can keep. download, and play these songs. We don’t know yet what will happen by January 2019 though and if you’ll still be able to do the same.

As for those songs or albums that you purchased through Amazon Music, they will not be affected and so you don’t need to make any further actions. It will also not affect your ability to stream music from Amazon Prime Music (free with your Prime subscription) and Amazon Music Unlimited (costs between $7.99 – $9.99 per month).

VIA: The Verge