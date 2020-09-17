Several of the big streaming music platforms have been getting on board the podcast wagon. People have continued to listen across various apps and services and it doesn’t seem to be slowing down so it’s not all that surprising that Amazon Music is now stepping up to the plate as well. They are now launching podcasts on their music streaming service in the U.S, U.K, Germany, and Japan. They will be launching their own original shows and also carrying some of the most popular podcasts already existing.

You will be able to listen to your favorite podcasts on the updated Amazon Music app and of course, all Amazon Echo devices. In fact, Amazon Music will be the default place Alexa will look for when you ask it to play podcasts. It will remember where you left off and continue to play it, regardless of what platform you were listening from. They were able to get some of the more popular titles out there so if you prefer to listen to both music and podcasts in one place and you’re an Amazon Music user, then this is good news for you.

They will be carrying several new, original podcasts DJ Khaled’s “The First One” where he interviews some of his favorite artists about their breakthrough stories. Singer and social media superstar Becky G will have a podcast called En La Sala where she talks about all things LatinX including women empowerment, LGBTQ+ issues, politics, and all other issues that affect the community. And starting February 2021, the popular podcast Disgraceland hosted by Jake Brennan will be exclusive to Amazon Music.

This move comes on the heel of another Amazon property, Audible, going into podcasts, sort of. They announced some new, exclusive and original audio experiences on the service but it looks like the content will be different. This means users will have to subscribe to two different services if they want to listen to all the original content. But if you just want to get your regular podcasts, then Amazon Music is your safest bet.

Upon launch, podcasts on Amazon Music will only be available in the U.S, U.K, Germany, and Japan. No news yet when it will expand to other countries. Amazon says there’s no added charge but some are saying this will have ads for monetization.