Here is another good news from Amazon: a new Cloud Gaming Service called Luna. September is a big month for Amazon. After the new Amazon Fire TV Sticks and Echo products, here is a new cloud gaming platform. Amazon Luna isn’t fully available yet but if you live in the United States, you can request early access. Aside from media streaming, Amazon wants to venture into cloud gaming. This field isn’t as competitive yet as there are only a few companies offering such so Amazon still has the potential to make it big.

Luna will be playable on Fire TV, PC, and Mac. You can also play Luna games on the iPad and iPhone. Availability on Android devices will follow soon.

No need to buy a new gadget or upgrade the specs of your device. You can easily play cloud games on any device. Subscribe first to the Luna+ game channel. Some of the popular games that can be played include Resident Evil 7, Panzer Dragon, Control, The Surge 2, and A Plague Tale: Innocence. Some platform games can also be enjoyed like Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons, ABZU, and GRID.

A new gaming channel is available for Luna players. Amazon worked with Ubisoft so subscribers can access more Ubisoft titles in 4K. Feel free to enjoy mobile gameplay and quick access to new titles. Future games that will be available include Immortals Fenyx, Far Cry 6, and Assassins Creed Valhalla.

A monthly fee is required. The $5.99 is the introductory price so we encourage you to take advantage of it. More games are expected to be added to the library. Some games may even be available in 4K/60fps resolutions.

Luna can also be enjoyed from Twitch. The streaming platform is great for those who like social gaming. From cloud gaming to cloud streaming, there is no reason why we can’t be updated with any new worthy games.

Amazon is also introducing the Luna Controller. It offers low latency with cloud direct technology. You can play the Luna games with a mouse or a keyboard but using a controller may be more convenient and faster especially when done with Cloud Direct. It is available for $49.99 as an introductory price.