Last month, Amazon officially announced its cloud gaming service called Luna. Those in the United States are given early access by request. The top e-commerce company made the public announcement at its Amazon Devices and Services event. If you were able to sign-up, you may receive an alert that access is now open. The cloud gaming services is ideal because it doesn’t need any new console or device. Gamers are allowed to use their current gadgets by simply streaming new titles. It sounds exciting that is why requests for early access reached hundreds of thousands.

Only a small set of requests has been granted in the US, at least, for now. Those customers will be able to enjoy Luna but some bugs and errors may still be encountered. Amazon is seeking help in identifying them so the developers can improve on the platform and service.

Amazon needs players and streamers to even first-time or casual gamers to check on the cloud gaming service and give feedback. This step is important to achieve better and hassle-free cloud gaming. Suggestions and feedback are very much welcome.

If you are one of the few lucky early access gamers, you can take advantage of Amazon Luna. It will allow you to play across different gaming platforms or devices whether from your Fire TV, Mac, PC, or other web apps for Android or iOS. The $5.99 monthly fee provides access to the Luna+ Game Channel where you can play 50 games. More will be added to the list soon.

Amazon also provides access to the Ubisoft Channel where more titles will be available like Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. You can also enjoy the Luna Controller. It’s a Bluetooth gaming controller that works with any devices. It is available for only $49.99. You can also use the Cloud Direct tech for lower latency gaming. Of course, easy voice control is also available with Alexa.