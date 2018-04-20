If your household is a huge fan of Alexa and you have several Echo devices lying around, then Amazon wants you to use them even more and in a way that’s customized only for your family. The Alexa Skills Blueprints lets you access easy-to-use templates so you can create answers, stories, and other skills that are specifically for your family members without needing to have coding experience or building skills. They will only appear on Alexa-powered devices that are registered to your Amazon account.

Creating these skills is pretty easy. Just go to blueprints.amazon.com and you will be able to browse through more than 20 Skill Blueprints across four specific categories: Fun & Games, At Home, Storyteller, and Learning & Knowledge. Each of the templates already have pre-filled content so you have the option of using them as is or customize them specifically for you or some of your family members. Just click on the finish button and the skill will immediately be available on all your devices that use Alexa, as long as they’re signed in to your Amazon account.

Some of the blueprints already available include creating a list of jokes that people would want to hear (or you think they’d want to hear), creating a multiple choice trivia game, helping your babysitter find things around the house, writing a story where the child is the main character, testing yourself on a quiz through voice flashcards. They will probably be adding even more templates later on, but for now, what they have is pretty good.

You can already start using Alexa Skills Blueprints by going to blueprints.amazon.com. It’s only available for Amazon customers in the US though and no news if it will be available elsewhere.

