The Kindle app has been around for over seven years now and Amazon isn’t stopping support for it anytime soon. It’s one of the top e-book readers today as the company continues to expand its already massive library of digital books. The Kindle brand eventually ventured into physical tablets, launching the Kindle reader which then slowly transformed into the Fire tablets.

Amazon knows it’s time to innovate so it’s launching the new Kindle app that allows reading books easier and more convenient than ever. Bookworms will love how easier it is to use the updated Kindle app with the improved navigation, personalization, and effortless page-turning.

Kindle has integrated Goodreads community into the reading app so you are free to connect with friends, discuss new books with them, and discover new ones to read. It’s not simply an update. Amazon Mobile “built the new Kindle app from the ground up for book lovers, giving readers easy access to everything they might want to do with their books, all in one place” according to Kindle’s VP Chuck Moore.

You will notice a new look that shows bigger book covers, new icon, new light and dark background themes, and new fonts. The bottom bar navigation is new so it is easier to open what you’ve been reading previously, making one-tap access possible.

The app features a search bar anywhere. This way, you can always search for a new book. Adding the Goodreads community into Kindle is a good decision because readers are free to receive recommendations from other readers and authors, discuss what they’re reading, and simply connect with others.

Download Amazon Kindle from the Google Play Store

SOURCE: Amazon Mobile