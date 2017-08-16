You think Amazon is the best when it comes to online shopping? The top e-commerce website becomes even better as it launches special pickup points in the United States that allows shoppers to get their items quickly after placing an order. It’s still online shopping but instead of waiting for delivery, you can just retrieve your orders from a retail point.

Initially, there are five pickup points at different campuses. One example is at the University of California in Berkeley. Officially called as ‘Instant Pickup’, this program is another effort by the largest online retailer in the world to make shopping faster and more convenient. Amazon is planning to add more sites before 2017 ends so expect further announcements soon.

Of course, not all products you want to buy will be available but only those fast-selling items like food, drinks, and some electronics or accessories. The idea is when you place an order, Amazon will process the order right away at a backroom, place the items in a locker, and then provide the consumer a bar code for access. It’s like a vending machine experience only you can order online.

Instant Pickup will integrate with most of the same-day pickup locations in the United States spread across Berkeley, Los Angeles, Columbus, Atlanta, Ohio, and Maryland.

VIA: Reuters