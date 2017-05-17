Amazon has got two new Fire tablets designed especially for the kids. The Fire 7 Kids and Fire HD 8 Kids are the latest family-friendly devices that both children and adults will love. We’ve known about the Fire Kids series and we trust that Amazon knows what the whole family really needs. That is, a durable tablet ready for rugged use because you know how kids can be too clumsy and careless.

The Fire Kids Edition tablets are offered with kid-proof case for protection. There’s even a two-year warranty so you can just bring the tablet back for replacement if it’s broken. For those who enjoy trying out new apps and games, you can choose from the thousands of choices available and download as many apps as possible with Amazon FreeTime Unlimited. There are also age-appropriate books and videos to enjoy at no extra cost.

The Amazon Fire 7 Kids comes equipped with a 7-inch IPS display, quad-core chipset, 16GB onboard storage, microSD card slot for memory expansion up to 256GB, and a battery that can last up to eight hours. The slightly bigger and more expensive Fire HD 8 Kids tablet sports an 8-inch screen with 1280 x 800 pixel resolution, 32GB internal storage, quad-core processor, microSD card slot, and a 12-hour battery.

The Fire 7 Kids Edition is only $99.99 while the Fire HD 8 Kids Edition is at $129.99. The two are now up for pre-order on Amazon.com/Fire7 and FireHD8. Amazon’s Kids Edition tablets also include the FreeTime Unlimited content plus new FreeTime features like Discussion Card and Parent Dashboard.

Aside from the two, Amazon also rolled out versions of the two for adults. Well, they’re just the regular variants of the Fire 7 and Fire HD 8 but this time with Alexa. The two have almost the same specs as with the Kids Edition tablets. What’s better though are the prices as they are cheaper at only $49.99 (8GB) and $79.99 (16GB), respectively.